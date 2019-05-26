ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kole Calhoun drove in the tying run in the ninth inning with an RBI double and then score the winner on pinch-hitter Jared Walsh’s single to left field as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Rangers left fielder Hunter Pence wasn’t able to make the play on Walsh’s hit off Shawn Kelley (3-1) and the ball dropped, allowing Calhoun to score and give the Angels a wild victory in which they led most of the way and snapped a five-game losing streak.

Calhoun, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, also homered in the third inning to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead that they held until the ninth.

Ronald Guzman doubled to deep center field to score pinch-runner Danny Santana to tie it with one out. Rougned Odor, given a rare start off, then had a pinch-single to right field off Hansel Robles (2-0) to drive in Guzman with the go-ahead run.

It was the first time Robles allowed a run at Angel Stadium this season.

However, Calhoun tied it back up in the bottom of the inning to drive in Luis Rengifo, and then scored the winner to end Texas’ five-game win streak.

Mike Minor had another solid outing, allowing just one run and five hits in six innings but didn’t figure into the decision. He struck out five and walked two. Calhoun’s 10th homer of the season was the first hit Minor allowed after retiring the first six batters.

Tyler Skaggs pitched well and was in line to get the win until Robles blew the save opportunity. Skaggs allowed just three hits in 5 2/3 shutout innings and struck out seven using 93 pitches and worked to get ahead of hitters with first-pitch strikes. During one stretch, he struck out four consecutive batters.

Elvis Andrus, just reinstated from the injured list Saturday, reached base four times, picking up where he left off. He was 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and reached on an error.

The Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning, but Dustin Garneau hit into a double play, started by Minor throwing home to get the first out. Minor walked David Fletcher to load the bases again, this time for Mike Trout, who flew out to right field to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, Skaggs allowed a lead off single to Andrus, then got the next two batters out. He hit Joey Gallo was replaced by Ty Buttrey, who walked Logan Forsythe on four pitches to load the bases. Asdrubal Cabrera then hit a fly ball to shortstop to end the inning.

SHO THEM

Shohei Ohtani reached base on an infield single in the fourth inning. He was called out on a close play at first base but the play was overturned upon review. He has reached base safely now in 13 of his last 15 games since coming off the injured list.

REMEMBERING FRALEY

The Angels had a moment of silence before Saturday’s game for Gerry Fraley, a longtime baseball writer at The Dallas Morning News. Fraley, 64, died Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton (surgery turf toe) took batting practice for the first time since surgery. He’s still probably a few weeks away from a return, according to manager Brad Ausmus. … C Kevan Smith (7-day Injured List, concussion) has been cleared to do activity in the weight room and feels 100 percent, Ausmus said … RHP Luis Garcia (back) was reinstated from the IL.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Ariel Jurado (1-2, 2.20 ERA) is starting on three days’ rest after recording his first career hold in a relief appearance in Texas’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Wednesday. This will be just his second start of the season but 11th appearance.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He has been on the injured list all season with elbow inflammation sustained in spring training. He made a career-high 30 starts last year and was 7-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 starts at Angel Stadium.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports