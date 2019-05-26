法國媒體抨擊坎城影展主辦單位 | French media lash out at the too many starlets at Cannes Festival

第 72 屆坎城影展於 5 月 26 日正式閉幕，留下許多令人動容難忘的時刻，從激動 人心的艾爾頓強到昆汀塔倫提諾重返坎城海濱大道，在在是令人難忘的亮點。

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close on May 26, leaving behind a trail of memorable moments, from a sparking Elton John to Quentin Tarantino’s return to the Croisette.

臭名昭彰的紅地毯 | The Infamous Red Carpet

沿著紅地毯一路走來，攝影師鎂光燈此起彼落忙著捕捉矚目的焦點，然而與此同 時，許多小明星，嘉賓和模特兒為了爭奪鎂光燈注目的行徑，引起了法國媒體的 極大不滿。

Along the way, photographers also captured the frenzy of the festival’s famous photocalls during which many starlets, guests, and models vied for attention, to the great displeasure of French media.

「紅地毯適合那些極富盛名的名人。 然而，一些沒有任何電影經驗的小明星今 年在紅地毯上即興創作了他們對魅力的追求，法國時尚雜誌《費加洛》在一篇題 為『不應邀請他們』的社論中寫道。」

“The red carpet is meant for those at the pinnacle of fame. Yet, some starlets, without any cinematographic experience, improvised their search for glamor on the red carpet this year,” wrote Madame Figaro, a French fashion magazine, in an editorial titled, “They shouldn’t have been invited!”.

「紅地毯適合那些極富盛名的名人。 然而，一些沒有任何電影經驗的小明星今 年在紅地毯上即興創作了他們對魅力的追求，法國時尚雜誌《費加洛》在一篇題 為『不應邀請他們』的社論中寫道。」

The question remains: did they come to see the latest South Korean movie? Or just put on a dress that they will never wear again? The women’s magazine further decries the “apparent nipple” of Patricia Contreras, the lingerie of Chantel Jeffries, the panties of Barbara Meier and the “gift package dress” of Elsa Hosk.

艾兒·芬妮是這次坎城最美麗的風景 | Elle Fanning Catches the Right Attention

與此同時，坎城影展最年輕的評審艾兒·芬妮（Elle Fanning）表示，她在法國坎 城影展的經歷已經徹底改變了她。

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, the youngest juror ever at the Cannes Film Festival, said she’s been transformed by her experience at the French festival.

這位 21 歲女演員的評審任務，隨著坎城影展於周六的閉幕式而結束，她卻希望 電影節日能繼續下去，永遠不要結束。

Her jury service came to an end Saturday with the Cannes closing ceremony. She wanted the festival to keep going.

「我不知道如何從這次經歷中走出來。 我很喜歡這次能以不同方式看電影的經 驗」。「我學到了很多」，芬妮在閉幕式結束後說道。「我永遠不會忘記這十天。 我不希望影展結束。」

“I didn’t know how I would come out of this experience. I do feel like I see films in a different way. I learned so much,” Fanning said after the ceremony. “I will never forget these ten days. I don’t want it to be over.”

在這次法國坎城電影節期間，芬妮是紅地毯的佼佼者之一，她迷人和造形多變的 外貌贏得眾多的讚譽。

Throughout the French film festival, Fanning was one of the standouts of the red carpet, regularly drawing praise for her glamorous and varied looks.

芬妮在坎城影展唯一美中不足之處，可能是周一她在蕭邦晚宴上昏倒。 她後來 在 IG上張貼了一張豎起大拇指的照片，並說她突然暈倒，因為她的 Prada 禮服太緊了。

The only downside of her Cannes may have been when she collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner on Monday. She later posted on Instagram a thumbs-up photo and said she had fainted because her Prada gown was too tight.