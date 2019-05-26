TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio had three hits, including his first career home run, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and homered for the third straight game, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres 10-1 Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Toronto’s Justin Smoak hit two home runs, a two-run blast off Luis Perdomo in the fifth and a three-run drive off Adam Warren in the eighth. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season.

The Blue Jays, who came in having lost four straight and 10 of 12 at home, finished with a season-high 17 hits.

San Diego saw its five-game winning streak snapped, and lost an interleague game for the first time this season. The Padres are 4-1 against AL opponents.

With his Hall of Fame father Craig watching from the stands, Biggio got his first hit with a ground ball single through the right side in the second. He hit a solo home run into the fourth deck off left-hander Matt Wisler in the fourth, then added an RBI single in Toronto’s four-run fifth.

BIggio also turned an unassisted double play in the seventh, catching Manuel Margot’s liner and stepping on second base to retire Austin Allen, who had strayed too far off the bag.

Gurriel Jr. had the first four-hit game of his career. He singled and scored in the second, homered off Wisler immediately before Biggio’s blast in the fourth, doubled and scored in the fifth, and singled in the seventh.

Both Biggio and Gurriel Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Friday’s series opener.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-6) pitched five innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season. He allowed one run and five hits, walked one and struck out two.

Daniel Hudson pitched one inning, Joe Biagini worked two innings, and Ken Giles finished.

Wil Myers hit a leadoff homer off Stroman in the fifth, his 10th, but that was all for the Padres, who scored 19 runs and hit a team-record seven homers Saturday.

Left-hander Robbie Erlin started for San Diego in place of rookie right-hander Chris Paddack, who was scratched because of a stiff neck. Paddack’s next start is expected to be Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Erlin (0-1) allowed one run and three hits in two innings.

Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snapped an 0 for 14 slump with a double in the first. He finished 3 for 5, the second three-hit game of his brief career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Franmil Reyes (left shoulder) sat for the second straight game.

Blue Jays: LHP Tim Mayza was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a nerve issue in his left elbow. To replace Mayza, the Blue Jays recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER REPORT

Padres: Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to help shore up the bullpen. RHP Cal Quantrill, who earned his first career win Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A.

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Feierabend cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Feierabend, a knuckleballer, was designated for assignment Friday.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Matt Strahm (2-3, 306) starts the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Strahm has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts. The Yankees have not named a starter.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.79) starts the opener of a three-game series in Tampa Bay. Sanchez has a 1.97 ERA in 15 career games against the Rays. Tampa Bay has not named a starter.

