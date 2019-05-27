TAIPEI (CNA) — Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) announced Monday a list of four nominees for the Council of Grand Justices (大法官會議), the main body of the Judicial Yuan.

Chen was appointed in March to head a committee to select candidates to fill four seats on the Constitutional Court.

The four grand justice nominees are Shieh Ming-yan (謝銘洋), a professor of law at National Taiwan University, Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎), Kaohsiung High Administrative Court President Yang Hui-chin (楊惠欽) and Minister of Examination Tsai Tzung-jen (蔡宗珍).

The four positions on the Constitutional Court will become vacant Sept. 30 when incumbent grand justices Chen Be-yue (陳碧玉), Huang Hsi-chun (黃璽君), Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發) and Tang Te-tsung (湯德宗) step down at the end of their eight-year terms.

The four nominees, including two women, were put forward by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) based on the consideration of gender ratio, which must keep the ratio of females to males at no less than 25 percent, according to Chen.

The four nominees will be among 15 grand justices, including four women, and their nominations must win the approval of the Legislative Yuan before they are appointed as grand justices, in accordance with the Constitution.

By Yeh Su-ping, Ku Chuan and Evelyn Kao