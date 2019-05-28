小威廉斯保暖外套適合「女王」和「女神」| Serena’s warmup jacket is fit for a ‘queen’ and ‘goddess’

「冠軍」，「女王」，「女神」和「母親」，週一，小威廉斯(Serena Williams)在法國巴黎羅蘭加洛斯舉行的首場世界女網單人比賽前，穿著一件黑 白相間的保暖外套，用法文印上了這些字樣。

“Champion,” “queen,” “goddess” and “mother.” Those were the words, in French, printed on a black-and-white warmup jacket that Serena Williams wore before her opening match at Roland Garros on Monday.

這位 23 座大滿貫女單冠軍得主在比賽開始之前脫掉了夾克，穿上了兩件套裝。 在比賽的後期，在菲利普·查特里爾（Court Philippe Chatrier）涼爽刮風的日 子裡，小威廉斯穿上了一件純黑色運動衫。

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took off the jacket off before the match and played in a matching two-piece outfit. Later in the match on a cool and windy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Williams put on a plain black sweatshirt.

小威廉絲場上時尚的穿搭，總是引起媒體對她職業生涯的關注，成為頭條新聞焦 點。

Williams’ on-court fashion choices have drawn attention and headlines for much of her career.

去年，小威廉斯穿著一襲帶有防凝塊壓縮的黑色連身緊身衣（catsuit）在法網 公開賽期亮相後，法國網球聯合會主席 Bernard Giudicelli 旋即宣布，未來法 國公開賽將禁止選手穿緊身衣比賽。

Last year, Federation President French Tennis Bernard Giudicelli said that the black catsuit with clot-preventing compression tights that Williams wore during the 2018 French Open wouldn’t be accepted again at the tournament.

除了精湛的球技，小威廉斯在球場內外的穿搭時尚品味，也是她在球場上令人欽 羡的亮點。她說她穿著緊身衣是為了減緩懷孕期間持續的血栓，法網協會宣布禁 穿緊身衣實在令人沮喪憤怒。

Williams, whose fashion on and off the court has long been admirable, said she wore the catsuit to help deal with blood clots sustained during her difficult pregnancy, which makes it all the more enraging that the French Tennis Federation deemed it unacceptable.

2019 法國網球公開賽，小威廉斯初登場歷經 3 盤惡鬥，2：6、6：1、6： 0 大逆轉戰勝全球排名 83 名的俄國選手迪亞琴 科（ Vitalia Diatchenko）， 取得首場勝利。

Williams overcame a slow start for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko.

