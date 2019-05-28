CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez provided the closing act in his two-day performance, hitting an RBI single in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 2-1 Tuesday in the resumption of a suspended game.

Getting the field into shape was quite a chore after play was stopped Monday in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on second and two outs following two long rain delays totaling about four hours. The game resumed at 5:40 p.m. EDT, ahead of the regularly scheduled night matchup.

With a handful of fans in the stands, Sanchez came through again in the ninth against Kevin McCarthy (1-2) with the bases loaded.

On Monday, Sanchez hit a tying single in the fifth inning between the breaks.

Sanchez also kept the crowd and his teammates entertained during the delays, doing jumping jacks on the bench. The 26-year-old second baseman also poured a beverage bucket over his head as he stood in the rain, then flapped his arms at third base to make mud angels.

“I’ve worked so hard in my life to play in the big leagues, I’m going to enjoy it,” he said before Tuesday’s action. “It’s as simple as that.”

Sanchez blasted the decision to resume the game Monday night, saying the conditions were “awful” and dangerous. Manager Rick Renteria felt the effects, showing up with a cold he said was brought on by the bad weather.

Jake Diekman (0-2) hit Yonder Alonso leading off the ninth. Kevin McCarthy relieved and James McCann hit a double over right fielder Whit Merrifield’s head and Charlie Tilson was intentionally walked to load the bases.

After a forceout at the plate, Sanchez lined a single to center on a 1-0 pitch for his fifth career game-ending hit.

Ivan Nova gave up a run and six hits in five innings. Aaron Bummer worked two scoreless innings. Evan Marshall retired all three batters in the eighth.

Alex Colome (2-0) worked a perfect ninth. The White Sox picked up the win after dropping six of eight.

Hunter Dozier had two hits and an RBI for the Royals. Adalberto Mondesi doubled and scored. Homer Bailey went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run. But Kansas City lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Longtime groundskeeper Roger Bossard and his 24-person crew stayed at the ballpark until about 10:15 p.m. Monday after 1 3/4″ of rain equaling about 112,000 gallons drenched the field. They used 121 bags of quick dry — about three tons’ worth. And Bossard was back at the ballpark at 7:05 a.m.

“I got to tell you, this is my 53rd year here,” Bossard said. “And you know what? I’ve seen a lot of bad weather. Nothing like this year. It’s really been amazing.”

He also said crew chief Bill Miller made the correct decision to try to continue the game Monday based on the information that was available.

The clubs waited through a 2-hour, 55-minute delay Monday with the White Sox batting in the fifth. The game resumed for only five minutes, long enough for Sanchez to hit an RBI single, before play was halted again. The suspension was announced an hour later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (sore right wrist) and OF Leury Garcia (sore right shoulder) entered the game as pinch-runners. Anderson came in to run after Alonso was hit by a pitch, after being held out of the lineup for the third straight game. Garcia, who was held out Sunday and Monday, ran for Eloy Jimenez in the eighth and remained in the game in center field. … The White Sox placed RHP Ryan Burr (strained right elbow capsule) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP José Ruiz from Triple-A Charlotte. The team said Burr will be reevaluated in two weeks.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (3-5, 4.43 ERA) goes for his second straight win after tossing seven solid innings against St. Louis last week. He was 0-4 in his previous six starts.

White Sox: Coming off a four-hitter for his first major league shutout, RHP Lucas Giolito (6-1, 2.77 ERA) looks to keep his dominant run going Tuesday. He has won four straight starts and is 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his past seven outings.

