Legislature approves CEC head nominee

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Legislative Yuan voted on May 28 in favor of the Cabinet’s nomination of former Yunlin County Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) as chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) as lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties came to blows over the pick.

With a clear majority in the legislature, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) easily confirmed the nominee with 65 votes in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan in which the DPP holds 68 seats.

Before the vote began at around 9:50 a.m., the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) tried to obstruct the vote, complaining the nominee is too politically partisan in what should be a non-partisan post.

In addition, CEC member Chang Sue-chung (張淑中) earlier issued a statement announcing her immediate resignation in protest at the appointment of the former DPP member to head the CEC.

Chang’s resignation has been approved by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka (谷辣斯‧尤達卡) said subsequently, stressing that the Cabinet’s nomination was made legally.

The Executive Yuan on Feb. 25 nominated Lee as CEC chairman to succeed Chen In-chin (陳英鈐), who resigned the day after local elections on Nov. 24 last year amid heavy criticism of his handling of the polls and subsequent vote counting.

However, the nomination has been widely criticized, prompting Lee to renounce his DPP membership in a show of his commitment to remaining neutral in the discharge of his CEC duties.

Lee, who earned a Master’s degree in law at National Taiwan University, previously served as a district court judge in Hualien, Yilan and Taichung.

He also served as a DPP legislator, Keelung Mayor, vice interior minister, vice minister of the Public Construction Commission, vice justice minister, and vice minister of transportation and communications before becoming Yunlin County magistrate in 2014.

By Ku Chuan and Evelyn Kao

