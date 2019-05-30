ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist is facing a potential suspension in the Stanley Cup Final after delivering an elbow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Sundqvist has a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety on Thursday after the team lands back in St. Louis. Sundqvist was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding for the hit that knocked Grzelcyk out of the game and possibly longer.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said at the Bruins’ practice facility before traveling that Grzelcyk was in concussion protocol and listed as day-to-day. Several Bruins players took exception to the elbow, including former Blues captain David Backes saying it’s a hit that shouldn’t be in the game.

St. Louis is already without injured forward Robert Thomas. Zach Sanford would be the leading candidate to play in Game 3 Saturday night if Sundqvist is suspended.

The series is tied at a game apiece.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP