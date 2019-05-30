COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A committee of Ohio State University trustees has voted to revoke the emeritus status of a team doctor found to have sexually abused young men throughout his two decades there.

The full board of trustees could vote Friday on canceling the mark of distinguished service for Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.

It would be a symbolic rebuke, removing only an honorary label, but Provost Bruce McPheron says it would correct the record on Strauss. McPheron says Ohio State has never before stripped someone of emeritus status.

A law firm investigating allegations recently concluded the doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997.

University President Michael Drake says Ohio State is continuing to review that report and take appropriate action.

Strauss retired in 1998. No one has publicly defended him.