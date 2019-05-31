TAIPEI (CNA) – Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed hope on May 30 that more progress will be made on Taiwan’s bid to participate in the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) next year, as he listed the results of this year’s efforts.

Speaking at a press conference after a weekly Cabinet meeting, Chen said that although Taiwan was this year once again barred from attending the WHA, which took place May 20-28 in Geneva, the government nevertheless did its utmost to increase the nation’s global visibility.

“On the sidelines of the WHA, we managed to hold 71 meetings with representatives of diplomatic allies, like-minded countries, and international organizations to conduct substantial dialogues on important health issues, up from 61 meetings last year,” Chen said.

Chen, who led a Taiwanese delegation to Geneva earlier this month, said: “great success” was seen in several of the meetings, especially the one with U.S. representatives, during which U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar voiced his support for Taiwan’s WHA participation.

Taiwan also held several forums with international experts who were impressed by Taiwan’s use of big data analysis in the prevention of non-communicable diseases, its developments in hospice and palliative care, and its enactment in January of Asia’s first patient autonomy act, Chen said.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also signed with Geneva University Hospitals on the training of emergency medical teams, research and data analysis, marking the first MOU Taiwan has signed with a body that cooperates with the World Health Organization (WHO) during a WHA.

A “Walk the Talk” campaign organized by a number of government agencies that invited people at home and overseas to “walk into the WHA together” from April 7 to May 19, also managed to rack up 786 million steps, enough to travel from Taiwan to Geneva on foot 32 times, Chen said. “The original goal was just 24 million steps,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 16 diplomatic allies and eight like-minded countries spoke up for Taiwan’s bid during this year’s WHA.

In addition, 34 countries, areas and international organizations resorted to other methods to demonstrate their support for Taiwan, including passing resolutions, writing to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, publishing statements or voicing their support on social media sites, the foreign ministry said.

These results show that Taiwan’s WHA bid received widespread support at the grassroots level, it added.

Taiwan was invited to participate in the WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the administration of then-President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who pursued a more conciliatory policy toward China.

Due to Chinese pressure, the nation has failed to receive an invitation to the WHA since the last one took place days before President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration on May 20, 2016. ●

By Stacy Hsu