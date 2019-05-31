CTBC Bank chairman wins ‘Best CEO of Taiwan’ of ‘Asian Banker’ awards

TAIPEI (The China Post) – CTBC Bank Chairman Chao-Chin Tung (童兆勤) recently won the “Best CEO of Taiwan” of “The Asian Banker” awards, while China Trust Commercial Bank (CTBC Bank, 中國信託), which received five awards, including the “Best Managed Bank of Taiwan,” was the biggest winner in Taiwan’s financial service industry.

Chairman Tung won praises for his outstanding leadership, excellent business performance, and continuously striving for more the internationalization. Since the awards’ inception, Tung is the only head of Taiwan’s financial service industry to have won the award consecutively.

On top of that, CTBC Bank has won five awards, including “Best Managed Bank in Taiwan,” “Custodian Bank of the Year in Taiwan,” “Best Transaction Bank in Taiwan,” and “Best Cash Management Bank in Taiwan.”

Without a doubt, the popular bank is Taiwan’s most international and internationally competitive financial institution. It not only has excellent business performance but also it has succeeded in maintaining profit-making, as well as to innovate in various markets where competition is fierce, under chairman Tung ’s leadership.

The CTBC Bank executive was awarded the “Best CEO in Taiwan” for 2019 at The Asian Banker’s Leadership Achievement 2019 Awards ceremony, held on May 29 in conjunction with The Asian Banker Future of Finance Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking at the event, Tung pointed out that CTBC Bank has actively expanded its overseas reach. Now, it has established branch offices in more than 260 locations in 14 countries; up to 38 percent of its income comes from overseas.

In March of this year, CTBC Bank also received the award for “Best Retail Bank in Asia Pacific” at The Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2019.

It was the first time that a Taiwan financial institution won the Best Retail Banking Award in the Asia Pacific region since the Asian Banker first awarded the Best Retail Banking Award in 2002. The performance of China Trust is not only ahead of Taiwan’s financial peers, but also on top of its competitors in Asia.

The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Award is held every three years, and only the top bankers from local financial institutions in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East can be selected as the “Best CEO.”

Since the beginning of this year, China Trust has won 87 awards at home and abroad. It is obvious that the strength of China Trust’s well-known financial brands across Asia and globally has been recognized by all walks of life.