在日本進行訪問時，所有人的目光都集中在美國第一夫人身上 | All eyes on Melania Trump at glamorous state visit to Japan

美國總統川普暨夫人(The Trumps) 於 5 月 27 日在日本締造了一項歷史紀 錄，成為日本德仁天皇(Emperor Naruhito) 自 5 月 1 日新登基「令和」時 代以來，首位訪問日本的國賓。這也是他們進入白宮後第二次訪問日本行程 的最後一站。德仁天皇則是從創下 200年來日本天皇在生前即退位首例的父親， 明仁天皇手中接下皇位。

The Trumps made history earlier this week at Japan’s Imperial Palace on the last leg of their second visit to Japan since they entered the White House. They had the honor of being the first foreign guests since Japanese Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, following his father’s early abdication — the first abdication in two centuries.

在日本皇宮舉行的六道菜色晚宴上，第一夫人梅蘭妮亞穿了一件淡粉色的 長禮服，上面繡著銀色的羽毛刺繡，搭配著同色系披風，搖曳生姿地披在 肩膀上。

For their six-course dinner at the palace, the first lady donned a pale pink gown featuring silver feather-embroidery and a cape that draped over her shoulders.

留著一頭寬鬆大波浪突出的棕色長髮，梅蘭妮亞選了一對鑽石耳釘耳環搭配，這 款銀色耳釘同時和她一身長禮服上的銀色剌繡相呼應，展現了第一夫人的搭 配得宜，高貴優雅的一面。

She also wore her highlighted brown hair in loose waves and topped off the elegant ensemble with a pair of diamond stud earrings and silver pumps that matched the embroidery on her gown.

與此同時，日本雅子皇后(Empress Masako)穿著一件地板長的奶油色禮服，搭配 一件帶有透明袖子的同色系蕾絲外套

Meanwhile, Empress Masako donned a floor-length cream gown, which she paired with a matching lace blazer with sheer sleeves.

雅子皇后則將深黑色頭髮梳成髮髻，並搭配吊墜耳環和閃亮鑽石項鍊。

The Empress wore her dark hair in a chignon and accessorized her look with drop earrings and a sparkly diamond necklace.

以自然為主題的日本文化體驗 | Nature-themed Japan Cultural Experience

在國事訪問期間，第一夫人還在赤坂離宮(Akasaka Palace 又稱赤坂迎賓館) ， 體驗了以自然為導向的日本文化巡禮，在那裡她了解到竹子可以創作音樂，也可 以作為花瓶。

During the state visit, the first lady also had a nature-oriented Japanese cultural experience at Akasaka Palace, where she learned that bamboo trunks can create music and serve as flower vases.

川普夫人和日本首相夫人安 倍昭 惠 (Akie Abe) 周一受到日本「尺八」竹笛名 家入江要介(Yosuke Irie)現場演奏歡迎。其間，一套竹竿直立在他演奏時身後 的屏幕上。

Mrs. Trump and Japanese first lady Akie Abe were entertained Monday by tunes from a “shakuhachi” bamboo flute, played by flutist Yosuke Irie, with a set of bamboo trunks standing upright like a screen behind him.

竹子裝置隨後變成了一套花瓶，因為花藝家林吟璇(Kumiko Kato)用它製作了一 個花藝雕塑，而尺八竹笛演奏者則演奏了包含「神奇恩典」(Amazing Grace) 的背景音樂。川普夫人同時也學會如何在池塘裡召喚鯉魚：她拍了拍手，然後魚 兒跑向她了。

The bamboo installation then turned into a set of vases as flower artist Kumiko Kato build a sculpture out of it while the flutist played background music that included “Amazing Grace.” Mrs. Trump also learned how to summon carp at a pond: She clapped her hands, and the fish raced to her.

和兒童們一起參觀了東京「數位藝術博物館」| Meeting with kids at Japan digital museum

第一夫人梅蘭妮亞 (Melania Trump)在東京的一個空調互動數位藝術博物館顯 得非常酷。在那裡她畫了一條紫色的魚並將它投射在牆上的數位水族箱裡，因為 她和她的主人，日本第一夫人安倍昭惠加入了數十名小孩子的活動。 而他們的丈夫則在炎炎烈日下打高爾夫球。

Melania Trump was perfectly cool at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall, as she and her host, Japanese first lady Akie Abe, joined dozens of schoolchildren while their husbands played golf under the scorching sun.

川普夫人為一個名叫茱莉亞的女孩畫了一條魚，並在下面寫道：「茱莉亞，祝福 你，梅蘭妮亞·川普。」

Mrs. Trump drew the fish for a girl named Julia, and wrote underneath it: “Julia, Best Wishes, Melania Trump.”

她的簽名變得很受歡迎，孩童們爭相排隊索取。 第一夫人在每個學生的作品背 面簽名，並附上一則她長期推廣的活動標語「做最好的(Be Best)！ — 她孩子的 主動性。」

Her autograph became popular, prompting children to line up. The first lady signed on the back of each student’s artwork, along with the message “Be Best!” — her children’s initiative.

她週六抵達東京與川普進行了為期四天的國事訪問，主要是儀式性訪問，旨在加 深美日領導人個人關係，進一步展現兩國友好同盟關係。

She arrived on May 25 in Tokyo with Trump for a four-day state visit that is largely ceremonial and aimed at deepening the leaders’ personal ties.

