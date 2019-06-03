Home AP News President Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for state visit, D-Day ceremony... AP NewsAP World NewsTop NewsWorld News President Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for state visit, D-Day ceremony amid Brexit tensions June 3, 2019 12 LINE Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print LONDON (AP) — President Trump arrives in the United Kingdom for state visit, D-Day ceremony amid Brexit tensions. Most Popular 威廉和哈利王子之間的新皇室分家即將得到正式確認 | New royal split between William and Harry set to... June 2, 2019 在日本進行訪問時，所有人的目光都集中在美國第一夫人身上 | All eyes on Melania Trump at glamorous state visit... June 1, 2019 Large crowds attend rally to support Han’s presidential bid June 2, 2019 Taiwan travelers not affected by new US visa rules: AIT June 3, 2019 Taiwan raises cross-strait agreements threshold May 31, 2019 Kaohsiung reports six new indigenous dengue fever cases June 3, 2019 Singapore PM: Global rules could change with China’s rise May 31, 2019 Taiwan lashes back at Chinese defense minister’s threats June 3, 2019 擁擠的聖母峰上又有四人不幸喪命 | Four more deaths on overcrowded Mount Everest May 25, 2019 Indonesian couple arrested for allegedly scamming compatriot June 3, 2019