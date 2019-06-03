金州勇士今(3)日和多倫多暴龍進行總冠軍賽第2戰，上半場落後的勇士，在第三節祭出強悍的防守，趁機打出一波18:0的攻勢，並逆轉比分；加上老將Andre Iguodala在終場前命中關鍵三分球，讓勇士以109:104有驚無險的扳平戰局。

The Toronto Raptors were challenged by reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA finals on June 3. Though the Warriors were unable to build a first-half lead, they demonstrated impenetrable defense in the third quarter, which resulted in an 18-0 run that completely changed the flow of the game. Ultimately, Andre Iguodala nailed a three-point dagger to secure a hard-earned victory. The final score was 109-104 and the series is tied at 1-1.

勇士這邊有Klay Thompson射進11分，但暴龍也有Kawhi Leonard貢獻9分，首節打完暴龍以27:26領先1分。

During the first quarter, Klay Thompson (GSW) scored 11 points while Kawhi Leonard (TOR) scored nine. Stephen Curry’s (GSW) performance in the first quarter was not on par with the other Splash Brother; he shot zero out of six and went scoreless within this quarter. The first quarter concluded with a one-point lead at 27-26 in favor of the Raptors.

次節開賽勇士陷入得分荒，而暴龍則是在替補控衛Fred VanVleet精采的表現下，打出了一波10:0的攻勢瞬間將分數給拉開，所幸勇士主將Stephen Curry在開賽6投0中後及時回神、該節砍下12分，才沒有讓失血擴大，半場結束暴龍以5分領先。

In the following quarter, the Warriors descended into a scoring drought. Under the influence of the impressive performance of Raptors point guard, Fred VanVleet, the Raptors pulled off a 10-0 run. Stephen Curry responded by scoring 12 to prevent the Raptors from gaining a significant lead. By the time the first half ended, the Raptors had a five-point lead.

易藍再戰後，Iguodala快速命中率兩記跳投，讓勇士打出一波14:0的小高潮，反倒逆轉取得9分超前。暴龍雖然靠著Leonard的單打獨鬥緊咬比分，但是勇士多點開花，還是在該節終了時，建立起88:80的領先優勢。

At the onset of the second half, Andre Iguodala (GSW) made two field goals and lead the Warriors on a 14-0 run, giving his team a nine-point lead. Kawhi Leonard also put on a decent performance, but when the third quarter ended, the score was still 88-80 with the Warriors leading for now.

決勝節Thompson受傷離場，不過Quinn Cook兩顆三分球命中，以及老將Draymond Green空接暴扣得手，讓勇士持續握有12分領先。暴龍雖然持續靠罰球追近比分，但主控Kyle Lowry卻在關鍵時刻六犯離場。

Klay Thompson sustained a light injury in the fourth quarter and was sent to the locker rooms for further evaluation. Quinn Cook (GSW), however, made two “three” to give the Warriors a 12-point lead. The Raptors attempted to lessen the Warriors’ lead by making free-throws, but their starting point guard, Kyle Lowry, was fouled out with just a few minutes left in the game, which rendered the Raptors in a disadvantageous situation.

終場前26.9秒，落後5分的暴龍持續爭搶進攻籃板，最終讓Danny Green命中了三分，但之後Iguodala展現老將價值，在剩下7秒時也射進三分，也幫助球隊鎖定勝利。

With 26.9 seconds remaining in the game, Danny Green (TOR) made a shot from the three-point line and the Raptors were only two points behind the Warriors. However, Andre Iguodala landed a clutch three-pointer seven seconds before the end of the game and helped the Warriors secure the Game 2 win.

Thompson此役17投10中攻下了勇士全隊最高的25分，Curry命中率不佳17投僅6中，但也拿到了23分，大前鋒Draymond Green砍下了17分，另外還有10籃板和9助攻。今天回到先發的中鋒DeMarcus Cousins也得到11分、10籃板、6助攻的全面數據。

Thompson shot 10 out of 17 and scored a team-high 25 points. Curry had 23, but only shot six out of 17 and had a relatively poorer performance. Golden State power forward Draymond Green had a near-triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Returning Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins was quick to adapt to the flow of the game by getting 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

暴龍方面，Leonard得到了全場最高的34分，VanVleet則是16投7中得到17分，不過上一戰表現精彩的Pascal Siakam今天只得到12分，也讓球隊火力有些下滑，成為勝負關鍵。

On the Raptors’ side, Leonard scored a game-high 34 points while VanVleet had 17. Pascal Siakam, who was widely credited for the Raptors’ previous win in Game 1, only had 12 points. ●