TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Toronto Raptors were challenged by reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA finals on June 3.

Though the Warriors were unable to build a first-half lead, they demonstrated impenetrable defense in the third quarter, which resulted in an 18-0 run that completely changed the flow of the game.

Ultimately, Andre Iguodala nailed a three-point dagger to secure a hard-earned victory. The final score was 109-104 and the series is tied at 1-1.

During the first quarter, Klay Thompson (GSW) scored 11 points while Kawhi Leonard (TOR) scored nine. Stephen Curry’s (GSW) performance in the first quarter was not on par with the other Splash Brother; he shot zero out of six and went scoreless within this quarter.

The first quarter concluded with a one-point lead at 27-26 in favor of the Raptors.

In the following quarter, the Warriors descended into a scoring drought. Under the influence of the impressive performance of Raptors point guard, Fred VanVleet, the Raptors pulled off a 10-0 run.

Stephen Curry responded by scoring 12 to prevent the Raptors from gaining a significant lead. By the time the first half ended, the Raptors had a five-point lead.

At the onset of the second half, Andre Iguodala (GSW) made two field goals and lead the Warriors on a 14-0 run, giving his team a nine-point lead. Kawhi Leonard also put on a decent performance, but when the third quarter ended, the score was still 88-80 with the Warriors leading for now.

Klay Thompson sustained a light injury in the fourth quarter and was sent to the locker rooms for further evaluation. Quinn Cook (GSW), however, made two “three” to give the Warriors a 12-point lead.

The Raptors attempted to lessen the Warriors’ lead by making free-throws, but their starting point guard, Kyle Lowry, was fouled out with just a few minutes left in the game, which rendered the Raptors in a disadvantageous situation.

With 26.9 seconds remaining in the game, Danny Green (TOR) made a shot from the three-point line and the Raptors were only two points behind the Warriors.

However, Andre Iguodala landed a clutch three-pointer seven seconds before the end of the game and helped the Warriors secure the Game 2 win.

Thompson shot 10 out of 17 and scored a team-high 25 points. Curry had 23, but only shot six out of 17 and had a relatively poorer performance.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green had a near-triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Returning Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins was quick to adapt to the flow of the game by getting 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

On the Raptors’ side, Leonard scored a game-high 34 points while VanVleet had 17. Pascal Siakam, who was widely credited for the Raptors’ previous win in Game 1, only had 12 points. ●