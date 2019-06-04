美中貿易戰越演越烈，華為禁令影響深且遠，國民黨總統參選人郭台銘昨（2）日接受媒體訪問時，憂心與示警金融海嘯將再一次出現。而郭今（3）日又特別召開記者會表示，蔡政府過於樂觀，「不知道是好傻好天真，還是好壞好故意！」批評政府不該只用台商回流金額麻痺民眾。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The ongoing trade war between the United States- and China has become more and more fierce. The Huawei ban has had a profound and far-reaching impact globally. Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, who is also a candidate in the Kuomintang (KMT) primary election, warned of a possible financial crisis during a media interview. In another interview on June 3, Gou wondered if the Tsai government is being too optimistic saying: “ I don’t know if President Tsai Ing-wen’s government is being stupid, naive, good or being bad intentionally.” Gou criticized the fact that President Tsai Ing-wen’s government has been using the amount of money that Taiwanese businessmen in mainland China have reinvested into Taiwan to trick and paralyze the public.

郭台銘今日以哈佛大學艾利森教授的論述做為開端，表示總結過去500年歷史中，出現過16次國家崛起，其中有12次導致戰爭，而目前是美中兩大國崛起之時，很有可能發生第17次的大國興起，蔡政府不應過於樂觀，不應過度偏向一方，否則將會把台灣推向危險。

Gou cited Professor Graham Allison of Harvard University’s coined phrase of the Thucydides Trap in finding that over the past five hundred years of history, there have been sixteen instances where a rising power challenged to displace a ruling one, of which, twelve led to war. As of now, the power struggle is between China and the United States, which in Gou’s opinion may lead to the seventeenth case of power displacement. As such, Gou believes that the Tsai government should not be overly optimistic, nor favor one side, as this would set Taiwan on a path of danger

他也說外資動向說明一切，5月股市匯市雙創傷，這不是最糟的，因為如果政府不重視，美中貿易戰背後的意義，那麼台灣只能自生自滅。

Gou said that foreign investment tells us everything, especially with regard to the devastation of the stock market in May. Gou expressed his concerns at the government’s ability to realize the impact of the trade war, which could lead to Taiwan’s self demise.

郭台銘指出，美中貿易戰以來，以美國今年第一季進口總額為例，與去年同期相當，但來源國出現很大變化，如中國大陸減少14%，但南韓、印度與墨西哥各增加18.4%、15.2%與5.4%。

Gou noted that since the U.S.-China trade war began, the total import volume of the United States in the first quarter of this year has been similar to last year. However, the main difference between this year and last year is the source of import. Imports from China have decreased by 14 percent, while countries including South Korea, India and Mexico have seen an 18.4 percent, 15.2 percent, and 5.4 percent rise respectively.

郭台銘強調「美國要解決貿易逆差，但事實上沒有減少，反而分散到其他國家，所以美國也開始對他國開刀」顯示貿易戰擴大且波及其他國，目前韓國有FTA保護沒有受到波及，但台灣呢？

Gou emphasized that the United States does want to resolve the trade deficit, but the deficit has not been reduced. Instead, the deficit has spread to other nations, which has led the United States to take harsher stances and has expanded the trade war to other countries. As of now, Gou remarked that neighboring nations including the Republic of Korea (ROK) currently enjoys the protection of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), but Gou questioned whether Taiwan would be protected.

郭台銘認為政府沒有提出預警也沒有對策，只用台商回流金額來麻木人民，應該要立即朝開國安會議，避免台灣被犧牲，因為在兩國角力戰之中，台灣是必爭之地，政府應該要正視台灣的危機，不要盲目樂觀。還說如果自己當選總統，會與美中雙方積極談重建供應鏈的事。

Gou believes that the government has not provided any early warnings, nor does it have any countermeasures. Gou suggests that the country immediately activates the National Security Council to avoid Taiwan being sacrificed during the trade war by these two nations. Taiwan, in the eyes of both nations, has immense strategic importance. Therefore, the government must seriously deal with a potential Taiwanese crisis. He hopes that the Taiwanese government isn’t being overly optimistic. If he were to be elected president, he would work very hard to renegotiate the supply chain with the United States and China, he said.