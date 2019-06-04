The Badminton World Federation on June 4 released the new world rankings, with the badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan sitting comfortably at the number one spot with 96225 points. She has had a remarkable record, staying at the top spot for already 130 weeks. In the month of June, Tai Tzu-ying plans on resting but will make a comeback in June for international competitions.

One of the yearly BWF Super 300 tournaments will start on June 4 in Australia without the attendance of Tai Tzu-ying. Despite this, she will maintain the world number one spot over world number two Chen Yufei of China and world number three Naomi Okuhara of Japan w

Chen Yufei and Naomi Okuhara will be attending the first round of the Australian BWF Super 300 tournament. In addition, there will be nine people representing Taiwan at the competition. This includes Taiwan’s number one singles superstar Chou Tien Chen, and world number 18 doubles pair Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin.