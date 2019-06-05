TAIPEI (CNA) – Apple Inc., the U.S.-based consumer electronics brand, will open its second retail store in Taiwan on June 15, the company said on June 5.

The store’s name — Apple Xinyi A13 — refers to its location in the busy Xinyi District of Taipei, on the corner of Songshou Road and Songren Road next to the planned site for a new Far Eastern Department Store.

The new store, which will sport a Taiwan-style Apple logo and operate under the theme “Stage For Creativity,” will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. June 15.

“We are so excited to announce that Apple Xinyi A13 will open on June 15! Our second store serving our customers in beautiful Taiwan,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, in a video posted on Instagram.

Architecturally, the new Apple Store resembles an airy glass box with a curved-edge roof modeled on a MacBook and is similar to Apple’s flagship outlet in Chicago — Apple Michigan Avenue, according to the company.

After its grand opening, Apple Xinyi A13 will hold a series of sessions over six weeks called “Stage For Creativity,” which will feature local creators, including designers, illustrators, photographers and music creators who have won international awards.

Apple opened its first official store in Taiwan in the nearby Taipei 101 shopping mall in July 2017.

By Jiang Ming-yan and Evelyn Kao