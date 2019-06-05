日前許多國際品牌或在地著名餐廳，如Swatch、永福樓、Forever21、糖朝都撤出或消失在台北市東區，讓人感嘆東區榮景不在，「搶救東區」的聲音漸出。如今傳出永福樓原址已有日商接洽想要進駐，讓商圈內的業者鬆了一口氣。而東區百貨也跟著動起來，不僅將進行樓層改裝，也計畫讓館與館之間策略聯盟，同時打造異國著名餐飲快閃店，果然讓母親節檔期之後還能再吸引人潮。

Famous brands and local restaurants, including Swatch, Yun Fu Lou, Forever21 and Sweet Dynasty, have left the Eastern District of Taipei in recent years, resulting in calls to rescue the area getting louder and louder. So far, the original site of Yun Fu Lou has sparked interests from Japanese businesses, allowing for a sigh of relief. Along with this, the department stores in the district have been renovating, planning department store alliances, as well as attracting famous restaurants from various countries to create more interest among travelers. As a result of these improvements, the department’s stores have succeeded in attracting more consumers since Mother’s Day.

台北東區遭信義區與西門町夾擊，再加上民眾消費習慣改變，使台北東區人潮消退，許多名店面對高租金經營不下去，過去路邊攤販擺好擺滿到晚上10點、11點的景況不再，抓娃娃機台入侵黃金店面，更有許多面臨大馬路的一線店面待租。直到最近，東區商圈再造的聲音興起，里長們也躍躍欲試。

The problem with the Eastern District of Taipei arose when it was out-competed by Xinyi District and Ximending. Consumer habits also changed, causing local crowds in Taipei’s Eastern District to disappear. Additionally, many famous stores were unable to operate in the face of high rents. Vendors are no longer open to late times, claw machines are taking over, and many of the street facing stores are waiting to be rented out. Until recently, the area has been doing poorly, prompting local leaders to act.

東區商圈中有業者表示，其實當地里長們非常想要活化商圈，積極從商業普查做起，如今還有市政府的商圈顧問協助，東區促進會已逐漸成形，集結商圈內大小業者定期開會，初步先從舉辦商圈親子與公益活動開始，現在每到假日都希望透過活動吸引人潮回流。

Business owners in the area do believe that local leaders are trying their hardest in order to reignite the once crowded district. With the help of the city government’s business consultants, the Eastern District Marketing Council has gradually reformed the business district. Through regular meetings, they have listened to the public and promote activities in order to attract customers. Every holiday, the district hopes to attract many shoppers back to the district.

有業者指出，近期傳出空置的永福樓將有日商接手，雖然還不知道要做什麼，但總算可以鬆口氣，因為如果是日商經營，那麼從外而內形象與商品應該有一定品質，對商圈也算加分。對於傳出日商要接手，一旁的SOGO百貨忠孝店也表示樂觀其成，黃金店面終於不再黯淡無光，也算點亮東區共存共榮。

Industry experts have also noted that the recent vacant Yun Fu Lou building will be taken over by Japanese businessmen. Although they do not know what they will do, they can finally relax, because if they are Japanese businesses, then the products will be viewed with a certain kind of prestige. This will contribute to the popularity of the district. In regard to the Japanese businesses’ willingness to take over Yun Fu Lou, the adjacent Chung Hsiao SOGO department store has shown support and approval. Stores in the Eastern District were finally revived to a certain extent.

只是，作為東區商圈先行與經濟指標的SOGO百貨也沒閒著，因應時勢也積極動起來，復興館將於6月年中慶過後進行部分樓層改裝，B3超市將變身Kitchen Market，除了原本的超市加入永豐餘旗下的「齊民」帶入有機概念外。

At the same time, the building will be renovated and modified. Kitchen Market will take over the supermarket on B3. In addition to this, Green and Safe’s “Qi-min” will bring about an organic theme.

SOGO百貨不只思考復興館的改裝，也將結盟敦化館強強聯手、重新定位，鎖定敦化館一、二樓與復興館一、二、三樓，讓兩館的客層能交流甚至相互加乘。但也強調敦化館仍會保留原本「優雅、重隱私不受打擾」的特色，在中間樓層引進高端餐廳，如米其林餐廳名人坊，名人坊甚至還量身訂做屬於商圈客層的特色餐飲。

The SOGO department store is also thinking about the modification of the Far Eastern Fuxing Sogo. However, the Far Eastern Dunhua Sogo will still remain as the elegant and private store with high-end restaurants. This will include Michelin restaurants and celebrity workshops. ●