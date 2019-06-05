著名鋼琴家郎朗與24歲德韓混血鋼琴家吉娜愛麗絲（Gina Alice），在2日於法國舉行婚禮，現場高朋滿座，包括周杰倫和昆凌都有出席，周杰倫更和郎朗四手合奏〈青花瓷〉，晚宴中，周杰倫和昆凌更放閃一起看煙火。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – World-renowned pianist Lang Lang married 24-year-old German-Korean, Gina Alice Redlinger, in France on June 2. Guests in attendance included Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan. At the banquet, Chou performed his original song, “Blue and White Porcelain” (青花瓷) with Lang Lang to celebrate the newly-wed couple. Later in the evening, Chou and Quinlivan were seen watching the firework together.

昨（3）日下午，有攝影師曬出一組周杰倫與昆凌在窗前看煙火的美照，只見昆凌以一襲深V大露背晚禮服現身，兩人在窗戶前靜靜地欣賞煙火，周杰倫更一手摟上昆凌的裸背，不時耳邊私語，畫面相當溫馨唯美。

In the afternoon of June 3, a photographer released a collection of photos of Chou and Quinlivan watching the fireworks with Quinlivan in a deep V evening gown. The two were seen in front of the window while watching fireworks. Jay Chou rested his hands on Quinlivan’s naked back and occasionally whispered to her. It was a perfect lovers’ scene.

照片公開後，很快便登上熱搜榜，網友紛紛表示「很想給這個畫面配一首新歌」、「令人羨慕的愛情，甜甜的浪漫氣息」，也有網友稱「煙花只是一瞬間，兩人的幸福是一輩子」等，都很羨慕周杰倫與昆凌的愛情。

After the picture was shared, it quickly became popular online. “[I] want to give this picture a new song “, “I envy this love full of sweet and romantic vibes,” netizens claimed, “The beauty of fireworks are instantaneous but love is eternal.”