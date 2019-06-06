ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Delino DeShields’ single in the 12th inning, his fourth hit of the game, drove in pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa from second base to give the Texas Rangers a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

DeShields singled off Paul Fry (0-3), who entered in the 11th. Kiner-Falefa ran for Asdrúbal Cabrera, who led off the 12th with a single to left field. Kiner-Falefa advanced to second when Shin-Soo Choo was hit by a pitch and scored on DeShields’ hit.

Jeffrey Springs (3-1) pitched the top of the 12th to get the win.

The Rangers were two outs from a 1-0 win when rookie Richie Martin homered to left field, his second of the season, to hand Shawn Kelley his third blown save of the season.

Texas starter Mike Minor escaped multiple jams in pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. In the fifth inning with the bases loaded and one out, he struck out Dwight Smith Jr. and retired Chance Sisco on a long fly into the right-field corner. Minor was pulled with runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth after throwing 117 pitches to match his career high. Jesse Chavez came on and got Hanser Alberto on a chopper to shortstop.

Orioles rookie John Means gave up one run on four hits and one walk and struck out five. Means retired 11 of his last 12 batters, allowing only a walk after the third inning.

Andrus doubled over the head of right fielder DJ Stewart in the first inning to score DeShields, who reached on an infield single, with Texas’ first run.

Chavez retired all four batters whom he faced to run his scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings.

The Orioles were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position with 11 left on.

THREE O’S LEAVE WITH INJURIES

Catcher Pedro Severino, who hit a career-high three home runs in the Orioles’ 12-11 win on Tuesday night, left the game two batters into the bottom of the first inning with a head contusion after taking a foul ball off his mask. There was no evidence of concussion symptoms.

Third baseman Jonathan Villar left in the fifth with a sore right thumb.

Stewart left in the sixth with a sprained right ankle. He tripped over a sliding Hanser Alberto while pursuing a foul pop down the right-field line and slid into the wall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (leg soreness) had his next start pushed back from Thursday at Texas to Saturday at Houston.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP David Hess (1-7, 7.36) hasn’t won since throwing 6 1/3 no-hit innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1. He leads the majors with 19 home runs allowed.

Rangers: RHP Ariel Jurado (2-2, 2.43), who made his major league debut in May 2018, comes off his first back-to-back quality starts.

