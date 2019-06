日前來台宣傳電影的放浪兄弟成員AKIRA,今(6日)驚爆與台灣第一名模林志玲登記結婚,2人同時在微博公開,消息震驚網友,日媒也在第一時間出新聞。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s top model Lin Chi-ling and Akira from the band EXILE, who came to Taiwan to promote his movie, got married on June 6. The two announced their marriage registration to Weibo at the same time in a surprise announcement to fans and local media.