鴻海集團董事長郭台銘曾經承諾在美國創造大量就業機會，但根據美國勞工部的數據顯示，台灣鴻海集團已以「業務與生產目標改變」為由，將 150 多個在美國的工作機會轉移到墨西哥，並且將對印第安納波利斯（Indianapolis）郊外的電腦工廠裁員 155 人。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou promised to create a large number of jobs in the United States. According to new data obtained from the United State’s Department of Labor, however, Foxconn has transferred more than 150 jobs from the United States to Mexico on the grounds of “business and production goal changes.” Foxconn also dismissed 155 people at a computer factory on the outskirts of Indianapolis.

根據《路透社》報導，鴻海在去年 11 月間向印地安納州提交一份文件，印地安納波利斯市外電腦廠將裁員 155 位員工，查詢美國政府的紀錄後發現，美國勞工部在今年 2 月認定這些工作崗位已經消滅，因為鴻海把部分生產移往墨西哥。

According to a Reuters report, Foxconn submitted a document in November 2018, outlining the lay off of 155 people at the computer facility. After acquiring information from the U.S. government, it was determined in February that these jobs had been eliminated because Foxconn moved some of its production to Mexico.

商業期刊《印第安納波利斯》去年 11 月報導，受影響的工廠位於印第安納州普蘭菲爾德（ Plainfield ），由鴻海的一家子公司經營，並說裁員不會影響其他相關的公司。根據企業責任報告，這 155 個職缺只占富士康全球人力的一小部分，截至 2017 年底，富士康在全球的人力為 98 萬 8000 人。川普曾威脅要懲罰把美國工作轉至他國的企業，現在川普正因移民糾紛，打算對墨西哥進口產品加徵關稅。富士康威州廠一直未能達成創造就業的目標，故富士康還外包 150 個以上的就業機會到墨西哥便引人關注。而鴻海與白宮都還未對此發表評論。

Over the same period, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the affected plant is located in Plainfield and is operated by a subsidiary of Foxconn. According to the Corporate Social Responsibility report, these 155 layoffs account for only a small portion of Foxconn’s global workforce. In this regard, Trump has publicly threatened to punish companies that transferred American jobs to other countries. Trump is also planning to impose tariffs on Mexican imports because of immigration disputes. Foxconn not only failed to meet the target of job creation but also outsourced more than 150 jobs to Mexico. Since then, the White House and Terry Gou have not responded to these allegations.