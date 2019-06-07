TAIPEI (CNA) – Taipei City will ban smoking in public areas in front of several convenience stores and coffee shop chains with effect from September, the city’s Department of Health (DOH) said on June 6, following a similar announcement by New Taipei City in late April.

Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑), head of the city’s department of health, said during a question-and-answer session at Taipei City Council that five convenience store chains and three coffee shop chains will adopt the smoking restrictions.

The authorities are talking to another seven coffee shop chains, he said, adding that it’s likely they will also help to enforce the new rules.

Health Department official Lin Meng-hui (林夢蕙) later that day told the press that seating areas in front of 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart, Simple Mart and Hi-Life stores will be designated non-smoking areas, as will the public spaces in front of Starbucks, 85℃ Cafe and Louisa Coffee shops in the city.

According to Lin, there are currently about 130 designated public smoking areas in the city.

New Taipei City announced on April 25 that smoking will be forbidden in front of several convenience stores and coffee shop chains with effect from September 1.

Those who violate the law will be subject to a fine of NT$10,000 (US$321), New Taipei City said.

By Liang Pei-chi, Liu Chien-pang and Chung Yu-chen