TAIPEI (CNA) – Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) expressed confidence in Taiwan’s position in the semiconductor industry on Thursday, amid media reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plans to establish factories in the U.S.

Local media recently reported that TSMC is studying the possibility of establishing or acquiring manufacturing plants in the U.S. as the U.S.-China trade war escalates, quoting company chairman Mark Liu (劉德音).

In response to media inquiries, Shen said Thursday the ministry is aware of the industry’s strategy to cope with the challenges arising from the U.S.-China trade conflict.

The industry chain in Taiwan, from design, foundry, and packaging to testing is formidable, he said when asked whether TSMC’s decision will impact the local industry chain.

Furthermore, TSMC is building 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer plants in Taiwan which will strengthen the industry, Shen added.

Taiwan’s position in the semiconductor industry chain is indisputable, Shen said.

By Liao Yu-yang and Emerson Lim