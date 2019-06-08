長頸鹿獵人自豪地說「他很美味呢」 | Trophy hunter proudly says giraffe was ‘delicious’

一位備受爭議的付費獵人（或稱戰利品獵人），自豪地與她獵殺的長頸鹿合影留 念，在最近接受電視台採訪時，她甚至承認吃了上述哺乳動物後，再次引起了人 們的關注。

A controversial trophy hunter, who proudly posed for photos with her giraffe kill last year, has raised eyebrows again after she admitted eating the aforesaid mammal during a recent interview.

「他很美味呢，」38 歲的泰絲湯普森塔利(Tess Thompson Talley)在周五的哥 倫比亞廣播公司採訪中說道。她進一步補充說，儘管因此在社交媒體上受到死亡 威脅，但她仍然「自豪地捕獵」。

“He was delicious,” said Tess Thompson Talley, 38, during a CBS interview on Friday, before adding that she is “proud to hunt” despite receiving death threats on social media.

在南非獵殺一隻黑長頸鹿 | Killing a Black Giraffe in South Africa

電視台播報員參觀了她在德州奧德薩的牧場，湯普森為她備受爭議的獵殺激動的 辯護著。她還展示了她用長頸鹿的皮製成的貨品，包括裝飾家居用品和槍套。

The broadcaster was given a tour around her Odessa, Texas, ranch during which Talley defended her controversial passion. For the occasion, she showed off the goods she had made from the giraffe’s hide including decorative home pieces and a gun case.

她告訴哥倫比亞廣播公司說：「這是我射殺的黑色長頸鹿的一部分，我狩獵時往 往隨身攜帶著這些東西」。 「我也用他來裝飾枕頭，幾乎每個人都喜歡它們。」

“This is a part of the black giraffe that I shot, something I could take around with me, and have on my hunts,” she told CBS. “I also have decorative pillows made out of him, and everybody loves them.”

當被問及獵殺的長頸鹿時，湯普森似乎與現實脫節，因為她竟然把狩獵和動物保 護相提並論，並笑著說：「他很好吃呢！」

When asked about the giraffe she had killed, Talley, who seemed to be out of touch with reality as she drew a comparison between hunting and conservation, laughed and said: “He was delicious!”

「我們正在做生態環境保育……我們正在管理牧群，我們正在管理野生動物的 數量，她說著，同時強調身為一名獵人感到相當『自豪』。」「我為狩獵感到自 豪，我為『獵殺』長頸鹿感到驕傲。」

“We are preserving … we are managing herds, we’re managing numbers of wildlife, she said, stressing that she is “proud” to be a hunter. “I’m proud to hunt, and I am proud of [killing] that giraffe’.

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

在節目播出大約一年後，她在網路上更發布令人震驚的圖像，引發全球公憤，眾 多名人加入譴責獵殺事件。

Her appearance on the show comes almost one year after she posted the shocking images online, sparking global outrage with numerous celebrities condemning the kill.

獵人還發布了自己咧著嘴笑著與死袋鼠，斑馬和羚羊合影的圖片，這竟被她視為 是一種「傳統」。

The hunter has also posted images grinning alongside a dead kangaroo, a zebra and an antelope, which defended as a “tradition.”

長頸鹿將被列為瀕臨滅絕物種 | Listing Giraffes as Threatened Species

根據「瀕危物種法」，川普政府邁出了擴大對長頸鹿保護的第一步。 此舉是在 環保組織呼籲禁止或限制付費狩獵的聲浪加大，並施加法律壓力之後發生。

The Trump administration has taken a first step toward extending protections for giraffes under the Endangered Species Act. The move comes after legal pressure from environmental groups.

美國魚類和野生動物管理局表示，初步審查已經確定，長頸鹿的確有「大量信息 足以被列入瀕危物種，加以保護。」

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says its initial review has determined there’s “substantial information that listing may be warranted” for giraffes.

聯邦公報將會公布近日更深入審查和徵詢公眾意見的正式調查結果，可能導致對 長頸鹿付費狩獵的限制以及長頸鹿身體部位，包括皮毛和皮革等的進口限制。

The formal finding to be published in the Federal Register will begin a more in-depth review and public comment process. That could lead to import restrictions on hunting trophies and body parts from giraffes, including skins and hides.

生物學家多年來一直警告說，全世界最高的陸地哺乳動物(長頸鹿)因棲息地喪失， 盗獵和其他威脅正面臨與日俱增的滅絕風險。非洲的野生長頸鹿數目，在短短30 年內下降了近 40％。

Biologists have warned for years that the world’s tallest land mammal is at increasing risk of extinction from habitat loss, poaching, and other threats. The wild giraffe population in Africa has declined by nearly 40 percent in just 30 years. ●

The China Post with AP | 中國郵報與美聯社