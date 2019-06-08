動視暴雪宣布，《決勝時刻》最著名的系列《現代戰爭》強勢回歸！

Activision announced that the most recent addition to the “Call of Duty” franchise will be a reboot of “Modern Warfare.”

《決勝時刻：現代戰爭》台灣時間10月25日推出，帶來重新打造的強大遊戲體驗。

The game, featuring significant improvements to the gaming experience, will be released on October 25th in Taiwanese time.

這套由Activision發行、Infinity Ward開發的嶄新作品，將帶領玩家進入現代戰爭衝突的泥沼，瞬間決策都可能牽動全球局勢平衡。

The brand-new game developed by Infinity Ward will be published by Activision. It promises gamer the experience of “Modern Warfare” struggles, in which each minute decision can have a significant impact on the global scale.

全新《現代戰爭》將帶來相互呼應的敘事體驗，驚心動魄的單人劇情模式、高潮迭起的多人遊戲模式和全新的協力合作遊戲玩法。

The developer of the newest “Modern Warfare” sets both single player and multiplayer mode around the same storyline.

Infinity Ward工作室的共同負責人Dave Stohl表示，這次的《現代戰爭》是一套從各方面重新打造的嶄新作品，「我們從現今的全球新聞頭條汲取靈感，進而打造一個承載豐富情感的遊戲體驗，在遊戲中的社會規則並不是非黑即白，且戰線逐漸模糊。

Dave Stohl, the co-studio head of Infinity Ward says the game is a brand new game no matter how one looks at it: “We are creating an emotionally charged experience that’s inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred.

玩家將加入各種國際特種部隊和自由鬥士的行列，在扣人心弦又令人心驚膽顫的任務中並肩作戰，任務足跡遍及數個知名歐洲城市和情勢多變的中東。整體過程緊張刺激，我們迫不及待想讓玩家在今年10月遊玩體驗。」

Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait for our fans to play this October.”

《決勝時刻：現代戰爭》採用全新遊戲引擎包括有可創造出頂尖攝影品質的物理式材質系統、全新的混合砌塊式串流系統。

The brand-new game engine used by “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” utilizes several visual effect technologies such as world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, DirectX Raytracing on PC. The engine also incorporates several breakthroughs in PBR and geometry processing in an attempt to create the most photorealistic gaming experience.

光譜演算法同時為遊戲內的熱成像和夜視成像畫面兩者，提供了熱輻射和紅外線識別效果。

Spectral algorithms also allow the game to have thermal imaging and night vision. ●

《決勝時刻：現代戰爭》將於台灣時間10月25日，在全球發行PS4、Xbox One和PC版本。 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released across the world on October 25th (Taiwanese time). It will be available on PS4, XBox One, and PC.