穿越時空 30 年，同是英國女王生日閱兵式，路易王子穿著哈利王子當年的襯衫 | Princes wore the same shirt 30 years apart at Trooping the Colour

6月8日，一年一度為慶祝女王生日而舉行的盛大皇家軍隊閱兵典禮（Trooping The Colour）中，所有人的目光都集中在劍橋的路易王子(威廉王子的次子)身上，他可說搶 盡所有鋒頭。

All eyes were on Prince Louis of Cambridge at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, and he totally stole the show.

The one-year-old royal looked adorable in his uncle's outfit. https://t.co/5XT0BEoEX6 — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) June 8, 2019

這位一歲大的王室成員，在白金漢宮的陽台上首度亮相，頻頻揮動小手，向飛過的 皇家空軍飛機致意。

The one-year-old royal sent sweet little waves to the Royal Air Force planes during his debut engagement on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

正如英國媒體所指出，路易王子的服裝看起來非常熟悉，主要是因為這是他的叔叔哈利 王子的舊衣新穿。

And as pointed out by British media, Prince Louis’s outfit looked very familiar, mainly because it was a hand-me-down from his uncle, Prince Harry.

原來，路易王子的媽媽，凱特王妃(Kate Middleton)向以擁舊衣新穿魔法聞名。今天，她 和威廉王子為他們最小的兒子穿上了哈利王子在1986年穿的刺繡襯衫和藍色短褲套 裝。

Mum Kate Middleton is known for recycling outfits and today, she and Prince William dressed their youngest son in an embroidered shirt and blue shorts combo that Prince Harry wore in 1986.

對皇室粉而言，再多這些可愛的姿態可能也仍嫌不夠多。有幾個人在推特(Twitter)上 大談特談。有人寫道：「顯然，路易王子穿著哈利年輕時穿的衣服。 我喜歡王室成員 永遠保存著童年時的服裝。」

Royal fans couldn’t get enough of the cute gesture, with several taking to Twitter to gush about the top. One wrote: “Apparently Prince Louis wore what Harry wore when he was young. I love that royals keep their childhood outfits with them forever.”

Prince Louis waving to his grandfather Prince Charles. I think we’ve just found our new Royal superstar! #princelouis #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/rZaID4mIE8 — The Rumble (@theRumble9) June 8, 2019

也有人說它很可愛，而另一人則問:「皇宮的衣櫃究竟有多大?」

Others called it cute, while another asked: “How big is the palace closet?!” ●

