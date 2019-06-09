PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal added to his record with a 12th French Open title by beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in a rematch of last year’s final.

Only one man in recent history, Bjorn Borg with six, has even half as many Roland Garros titles as Nadal. Nadal took control of the match by winning 16 of 17 points to open the third set and take a 4-0 lead.

Nadal improved to 93-2 for his career at the clay court major, having won four in a row from 2005-08, five in a row from 2010-14, and now three in a row. The fourth-ranked Thiem, meanwhile, is still seeking his first Grand Slam title.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s final: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 4 Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

12 — The number of French Open titles that Nadal has won — making him the first man or woman to win the same major tournament 12 times.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You can’t be frustrated all the time because the neighbor has a bigger house than you or a bigger TV or better garden.” — Nadal, after his 18th Grand Slam title, when asked if he’s thinking about catching Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 majors.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports