MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustakas launched a homer that won a new car for a fan, NL MVP Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Moustakas connected for his 20th homer off Francisco Liriano (1-1), a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the eighth inning that hit a promotional car perched above the right-center field fence. The Brewers said season ticketholder Mark Gruber was the fortunate fan. He’ll get the keys to his new SUV in a pregame presentation on June 20.

Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) pitched the eighth. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save and moved the Brewers a season-high 10 games over .500.

NATIONALS 5, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs in a span of seven pitches off Craig Stammen (4-3) with one out in the eighth.

With the score tied at 1, Kendrick was pinch-hitting for Stephen Strasburg (7-3) when he started the homer parade with a shot to left, his 11th. Turner followed with a drive to center, his fourth, and Eaton’s homer just cleared the wall in center, his sixth. Fans began booing then, and piled on after Rendon homered to right-center, his 12th.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Votto tied the game for Cincinnati with a two-out single in the seventh inning and Eugenio Suárez followed with the go-ahead hit as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep.

Bryce Harper got tangled up in a pair of plays at the plate, scoring from second on a misplayed popup but getting thrown out on an attempted steal of home.

Raisel Iglesias allowed the potential tying run to reach on first base in the ninth but tossed a scoreless inning for his 13th save. Zach Duke (3-1) pitched one-third of an inning, helping stop Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak.

YANKEES 6, INDIANS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double off Oliver Pérez (1-1) with two outs as New York overcame errors in the ninth by stars Aroldis Chapman (1-1) and Didi Gregorius and avoided a sweep.

The Yankees headed home to a Subway Series matchup against the Mets after blowing a 5-0 lead in the sixth and a 6-5 advantage in the ninth,

Stephen Tarpley, recalled earlier when the Yankees placed Domingo Germán on the injured list, struck out the side in the 10th for his first big league save.

Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer for New York, which had won nine straight series before going 2-4 on a trip to Toronto and Cleveland.

Mike Freeman connected for a two-run homer and Jake Bauers and Leonys Martin had solo shots for the Indians, who went 4-2 this week against AL Central-leading Minnesota and the Yankees.

RAYS 6, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a pair of solo homers that totaled 890 feet, and Blake Snell (4-5) allowed one run and five hits over six innings for Tampa Bay. which took three of four from the World Series champions.

Guillermo Heredia and Yandy Díaz also hit solo shots, and Lowe added an RBI single for Tampa Bay, which at 40-24 matched its season-high at 16 games over .500. Díaz had four hits.

Eduardo Rodríguez (6-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer as Atlanta overcame a 5-1, ninth-inning deficit against Sergio Romo, and Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th off Adam Conley (1-6).

Atlanta (36-29) climbed seven games above .500 for the first time this year and won its seventh consecutive game in Miami, a record in the series.

Dan Winkler (3-1) retired both batters he faced in the 11th. Josh Tomlin, the Braves’ eighth pitcher, worked around a one-out single in the 12th for his first big league save.

METS 6, ROCKIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard (4-4) allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, and Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs off Jeff Hoffman (1-3).

Jeurys Familia and Hector Santiago finished the two-hitter as New York took two of three from the Rockies to complete a 4-2 homestand. Up next, the first two Subway Series games of the season at Yankee Stadium.

Colorado won 10 of 12 before dropping the final two games of the series.

TWINS 12, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and Miguel Sanó, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected.

Jake Odorizzi (9-2) allowed one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He has given up just one run in his past 22 1/3 innings.

Ryan Carpenter (1-3) was tagged for eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Tigers have lost 13 of their last 15 at Comerica Park.

ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, connecting off Dylan Bundy (3-7) in the fourth inning. The 21-year-old was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game while leading the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs.

Wade Miley (6-3) yielded six hits and struck out five in six-plus innings. Roberto Osuna retired Rio Ruiz on a grounder for his 17th save.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eloy Jiménez launched a 471-foot home run, and Reynaldo López (4-6) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Yoán Moncada had four hits and an RBI for the White Sox, who lost the series opener but had back-to-back solid pitching performances to take the last two games.

Kansas City has lost 14 straight rubber games, dating to May 30, 2018, and is 0-14-2 in its last 16 series.

Glenn Sparkman (1-2) gave up two earned runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning and Arizona completed a three-game sweep.

Robbie Ray (5-3) struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to snap a two-start losing streak as the Diamondbacks recorded their fifth sweep.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have lost four in a row and 14 of 16. At 23-42, they are 19 games below .500 for the first time since August 2002.

Clayton Richard (0-2) allowed season worsts of seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 1, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walker Buehler (7-1) and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Max Muncy homered into McCovey Cove off Madison Bumgarner (3-6) in the first inning, then exchanged words with the ace as he rounded the bases.

Buehler allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven innings. Pedro Baéz worked around a walk in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 19th save to complete the Dodgers’ major league-high ninth shutout.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Edwin Encarnación hit two homers, including the 400th of his career, and Tom Murphy added two more.

Encarnación and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, and Encarnación added a solo shot in the seventh for his AL-leading 20th homer this season.

After opener Austin Adams struck out Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the first, Wade LeBlanc (3-2) pitched six innings of six-hit ball with eight strikeouts for his first victory since April 7.

José Suarez (1-1) yielded two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings in his second big league start for the Angels.

ATHLETICS 9, RANGERS 8

Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as Oakland built an 8-0 lead and hung on Sunday for a four-game split.

Davis hit a two-run homer off Drew Smyly (1-5) in the third inning, his 13th home run this season but first since May 13. Davis sustained a left hip and oblique injury on May 5, tried to played through it and was out from May 22-31.

Frankie Montas (8-2) improved to 4-0 in his last seven starts, allowing three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. Blake Treinen, retired Ronald Guzmán on a game-ending flyout with two on for his 14th save.

