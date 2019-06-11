LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend says Hollywood should consider boycotting Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and other states that pass restrictive abortion laws.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning performer says he isn’t sure a boycott would lead to the states changing course, but he knows that “money talks.”

Legend says women need to have the freedom to make decisions about their pregnancies and there’s “no way” for any group to have equality if they don’t. He’s the latest celebrity to speak out against the abortion laws, which haven’t yet taken effect.

He called on voters to put pressure on lawmakers to reverse course on the restrictive laws.

Legend spoke in Los Angeles on Monday while promoting a Pampers campaign to install more baby-changing tables in men’s restrooms.