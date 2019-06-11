RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police have charged the former president of the Flamingo soccer club with manslaughter for a fire that killed 10 teenage players in February.

An investigators report obtained by The Associated Press shows Eduardo Bandeira de Mello and seven others were charged over the fire at the club’s training facility.

Mello did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The Rio de Janeiro-based team said it didn’t know of the charges.

The report signed by investigator Marcio Petra says Mello and a monitor “could and should have acted to avoid the result, which, by omission, transforms them into the perpetrators” of the fire.

Officials have not given an official cause for the blaze, but said they investigated the possibility an air conditioning unit caught fire after a power surge.