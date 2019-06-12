TAIPEI (CNA) – More heavy rain is expected in central and southern Taiwan on Wednesday as convection cloud systems continue to develop over the Taiwan Strait, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast on June 11.

Taiwan will see thunderstorms, showers or heavy rain from Tuesday to Friday as the current weather front interacts with southwesterly winds, the CWB said.

As the weather front gradually moved south to Central Taiwan, western areas experienced downpours Tuesday, with some mountainous areas of Taichung City inundated with up to 311 millimeters of rain.

From midnight on Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, rainfall in Xueling, Taichung was 351 mm, while Hehuan Mountain received 284 mm of rain, according to the bureau.

Rainfall in parts of Kaohsiung and Tainan reached 82 mm and 212 mm respectively over the same period, resulting in flooding that stranded motor vehicles, the CWB said.

In some areas of central Taiwan, traffic was interrupted by landslides, including in Tongsiao Township, Miaoli County and Ren-Ai township, Nantou. ●

By Yu Hsiao-han and Emerson Lim