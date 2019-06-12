PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Arrieta (6-5) allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.

Ketel Marte went deep for the Diamondbacks and the teams combined for only two homers a night after setting a major league record with 13.

Arizona lefty Jon Duplantier (1-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings. The Diamondbacks’ five-game winning streak ended.

Kingery gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second with a drive to left, his seventh homer and third in two games. Bryce Harper ripped an RBI double to right to make it 4-0.

Jay Bruce made an excellent sliding catch to prevent at least one run on Marte’s sinking liner to left with one out and runners on first and second in the third.

Carson Kelly’s two-run double with two outs in the fourth cut it to 4-2. Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly in the fifth got Arizona within a run.

The Phillies regained their two-run lead in the bottom half. Bruce had an RBI single after J.T. Realmuto hit a double on which Rhys Hoskins scored following a throwing error by left fielder David Peralta.

Marte connected off J.D. Hammer in the seventh.

BULLPEN BOUND

The Phillies are removing Jerad Eickhoff from the starting rotation after he posted an 8.89 ERA in his last six starts and allowed 16 homers in 27 1/3 innings. The team hasn’t decided on a starter for Sunday in his spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RF Adam Jones wasn’t in the lineup for the fifth time in six games but entered in the seventh. He missed four straight with a right hamstring injury before returning Monday.

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn was 2 for 4 with a stolen base in his second rehab game at Class A Clearwater. Quinn has been on the injured list since April 25 with a right groin strain. RHPs Edubray Ramos and Pat Neshek and LHP Adam Morgan are close to returning from the injured list.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send RHP Zach Eflin (6-5, 2.88 ERA) to the mound and RHP Merrill Kelly (6-6, 4.12) goes for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the series finale.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports