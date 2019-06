Commissioner of Hong Kong Police Steven Lo Wai-chung has confirmed that police have used a “range of weapons” to suppress protests in the city center.

16:40

There are now unconfirmed reports that a protester was hurt in the face by a rubber bullet fired into the crowd. We are trying to obtain any kind of verification.

4:30 p.m.

Police fired tear gas and pepper spray at protestors in an effort to disperse the protest against the China extradition bill, according to CNN.