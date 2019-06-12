BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France (AP) — Six French environmental activists have been convicted of theft for removing an official portrait of President Emmanuel Macron to protest his climate change policies.

Five activists were sentenced Wednesday to a suspended 500-euro fine — they won’t have to pay unless they commit the offense again. One, who has a previous conviction, will have to pay a 250-euro fine.

They were also ordered to give back Macron’s portrait to the town hall from where they took it in March.

The verdict in the eastern town of Bourg-en-Bresse is the first of several similar trials across the country.

Internationally, Macron is a vocal champion of fighting climate change, but domestically activists accuse him of lagging on promises to wean France from fossil fuels.