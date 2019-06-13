Home DW News Sexy and strong? Female game characters DW NewsTop NewsWorld News Sexy and strong? Female game characters June 13, 2019 10 LINE Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Most Popular 香港凌晨爆衝突因百萬人反送中 | Are the violent outbursts in Hong Kong due to... June 11, 2019 Protesters rally against controversial bill June 12, 2019 Sunflower Movement leader urges support for Hong Kong June 12, 2019 Taiwan businesses may pay the price in Mexico June 12, 2019 The Latest | Crowd blocks Hong Kong HQ trying to halt... June 12, 2019 Taiwan advocacy groups call for retaliation against Hong Kong extradition bill June 12, 2019 穿越時空 30 年，同是英國女王生日閱兵式，路易王子穿著哈利王子當年的襯衫 | Princes wore the same shirt 30 years... June 9, 2019 100s of protesters surround Hong Kong HQ before bill debate June 12, 2019 長頸鹿獵人自豪地說「他很美味呢」 | Trophy hunter proudly says giraffe was ‘delicious’ June 8, 2019 Foxconn raises wages by 7% on average, effective June 1 June 12, 2019