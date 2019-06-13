DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the lineup on Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s game after getting hit with a pitch on the left forearm.

Arenado said he was a little stiff and sore, and he would test his arm during batting practice before Thursday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Arenado was batting in the bottom of the third when Chicago starter Cole Hamels hit him with a 90 mph fastball during Colorado’s 10-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. Arenado looked toward the mound before bending down and taking off his shin guard. He said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first base.

Arenado stayed in the game to run the bases and was forced out at second. He played the field in the fourth, throwing out Addison Russell to start the inning, but was replaced by Ryan McMahon in the top of the fifth.

X-rays on the arm showed there was no break.

Arenado leads the Rockies in home runs (17) and RBIs (57) and is second in average (.330).

