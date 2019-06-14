2019年台北國際食品展即將於6月19日至22日在台北世貿一館及南港展覽館舉辦，其中由農委會籌組的「臺灣館」將在世貿一館隆重登場。今年臺灣館以「臺灣豐味好食在，Amazing Taiwan」為主題，規模為歷年來最大。

The 2019 International Food Exhibition will unfold at the Nangang Exhibition Center from June 19 to 22. The Taiwan Pavilion, organized by the agriculture committee, will feature excellent food along the theme of “Amazing Taiwan,” which will be the largest of its kind in the history of the show.

「臺灣十大魅力商品」展現道地臺灣農食好滋味 | ‘Taiwan’s Top Ten Charismatic Products’ Shows the Amazing Flavors of Taiwan Farm Food

今年「臺灣十大魅力商品」農委會邀集專家就市場前瞻性、商品特色與發展潛力、技術創新性(含食用方式)、商品包裝設計、營養健康成分等面向，從123家廠商共154項報名參賽產品中，經過兩回合激烈競爭，再由審判團頒出不同的獎項。

For this year’s “Taiwan’s Top Ten Charismatic Products,” the Agriculture Committee has invited experts from the 1123 registered family-owned businesses to submit 154 products with great market prospects, characteristics, development potential, technological innovation (including food consumption), packaging design, nutritional health ingredients, and more. After two rounds of fierce competition, the judges will present different awards.

七大主題展區，展現臺灣農業食材豐富好食力 | Seven theme exhibition areas show that Taiwan’s agricultural ingredients are rich in quality food products

今年「台北國際食品展-臺灣館」除了十大魅力商品區外，還設有TGA主辦的7大主題展區。其他主題展區則展出臺灣產地直送的新鮮食材、創意零食、精緻伴手禮等，呈現我國農產食品業豐富、美味、創新的新風貌。

In addition to the 10 merchandise exhibition zones, there will also be seven themed exhibits sponsored by TGA. Other themed exhibits will unveil Taiwan’s locally produced fresh foods, creative snacks, and the best must-buy food products, demonstrating Taiwan’s flourishing food industry.

農委會表示，今年台北國際食品展臺灣館將以更國際化的規格及更熱切的心情，歡迎來自全球的買家及國內農產食品採購者與民眾蒞臨參觀。

The Agriculture Committee said that this year’s Taipei International Food Exhibition Taiwan Pavilion will welcome tourists from all over the world and encourages people to visit.