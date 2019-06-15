英國最受喜愛的領導人鮑里斯·約翰遜可能會帶著女朋友前往唐寧街邁向脫歐之路 | UK leadership favorite could head to 10 Downing Street with girlfriend on his way to deliver Brexit

領頭羊鮑里斯·約翰遜(Boris Johnson)正式宣布投入英國下一任首相的競選活動，他告 訴保守黨同志，他們必須帶領英國退出歐盟，或者看到該黨被憤怒的選民唾棄而消滅。

Front-runner Boris Johnson has officially launched his campaign to be Britain’s next Prime Minister, telling fellow Conservatives they must take the U.K. out of the European Union or see the party wiped out by angry voters.

延遲意味著失敗 | Delay Means Defeat

約翰遜在周三的競選集會上對支持者說「延遲意味著失敗。」目前有十位保守黨議員正 競選接替前任首相德蕾莎·梅伊(Theresa May)擔任該黨的領袖和首相。

Johnson told supporters at a campaign rally Wednesday that “delay means defeat.” Ten Conservative lawmakers are running to succeed Theresa May as party leader and Prime Minister.

約翰遜是博彩公司的最愛，他承諾將在 10 月 31 日前退出歐盟，從而贏得許多英國脫歐 保守黨員的支持，無論是否提出離婚協議，都不致影響他目前的支持度。

Johnson is the bookies’ favorite and has won the backing of many Brexiteer Conservatives by promising Britain will quit the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal.

他是一個華麗和受歡迎的人物，但競爭對手批評他的競選運動過於低調。約翰遜沒有接 受任何電視採訪或舉行任何公開活動，以避免任何失言損害他目前的優勢。

He’s a flamboyant and popular figure, but rivals have criticized his low-profile campaign. Johnson hasn’t given any television interviews or held public events, in a bid to avoid gaffes that could hurt his chances.

擱置與妻子的離婚協議 | Pending Divorce from Wife

然而，當約翰遜走向獲勝者頒獎區時，他手臂牽著的，會是 31 歲的的新女友凱莉·西蒙 茲（Carrie Symonds），而不是他的妻子。對許多選民來說，這會是一個潛在的問題。

On Johnson’s arm as he heads towards the winners’ enclosure, however, is his new girlfriend, 31-year-old Carrie Symonds, not his wife. And, this is a potential problem for many voters.

原來，這位未來的總理，早已經與現年 55 歲，英國最受人尊敬的人權律師瑪麗娜·惠勒(Marina Wheeler QC)結婚長達 25 年。

The future Prime Minister has called time on his marriage with Marina Wheeler QC, 55, one of Britain’s most highly regarded human rights lawyers after 25 years of marriage.

現在，由於她的丈夫看起來肯定會成為總理，如果她選擇和約翰遜走進唐納街 10 號大 門，她將無法不面對她的丈夫和年齡只有她一半大的金髮女郎在一起的畫面。

Wheeler cannot escape now that her husband looks certain to become Prime Minister. She won’t be able either to avoid images of her husband and the blonde who’s little more than half her age as they walk through the door of No 10.

如果凱莉·西蒙茲成為入主唐寧街的「第一女友」，而首相又同時仍然與另一個女人有 婚姻關係，這種尷尬局面，只會引起更多媒體關注。對於約翰遜的「前妻」來說，也將 帶來更多的痛苦。If Carrie Symonds becomes the first girlfriend to move into Downing Street when the PM is still married to another woman, the awkward situation will only command more media attention. And, for Johnson’s ex-wife, that will pour on even more agony. ●

