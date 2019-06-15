Home DW News Rainbow Parade engulfs Vienna DW NewsTop NewsWorld News Rainbow Parade engulfs Vienna June 16, 2019 10 LINE Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Most Popular 英國最受喜愛的領導人鮑里斯·約翰遜可能會帶著女朋友前往唐寧街邁向脫歐之路 | Johnson could head to 10 Downing Street with girlfriend... June 15, 2019 Sieren’s China: Hong Kong is losing room to maneuver June 14, 2019 Terry Gou pledges NT$5 billion for medical facility in election bid June 13, 2019 Badminton legend announces retirement after battle with cancer June 13, 2019 Hon. Christine Carpenter joins CTBC Anti-Drug Educational Foundation Int’l Conference June 14, 2019 長頸鹿獵人自豪地說「他很美味呢」 | Trophy hunter proudly says giraffe was ‘delicious’ June 8, 2019 香港凌晨爆衝突因百萬人反送中 | Are the violent outbursts in Hong Kong due to... June 11, 2019 Trudeau to visit Trump next week to talk trade, China June 14, 2019 Catholics hold traditional Whit Monday ceremony in Germany June 10, 2019 Huawei’s operating system in pipeline June 15, 2019