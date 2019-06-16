巴黎聖母院舉行火災肆虐後首場彌撒 | Fire-ravaged Notre Dame held its first online Mass since blaze

巴黎地標聖母院大教堂（Notre-Dame）自兩個月前慘遭大火摧毀大部分建築以 來，於 6 月 15 日舉行首次彌撒。

The Notre Dame Cathedral celebrated Mass on June 15, the first since a fire destroyed large parts of the iconic Paris landmark nearly two months ago.

約有 30 人參與這場在大教堂東側聖母教堂舉行的彌撒，全數與會人都被要求戴 上安全頭盔。

Around 30 people, who attended the ceremony in the Chapel of the Virgin on the east side of the cathedral, were required to wear safety helmets.

巴黎總主教歐伯提(Michel Aupetit)主持了這場儀式，並在電視上播出。

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit lead the service, which was broadcast on television.

People react as they watch on a mobile phone a live feed of the first mass inside a side chapel of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral following the destructive April 15 fire

「脆弱狀態」中的大教堂 | Cathedral in ‘Fragile State’

由於屋頂和尖頂於 4 月 15 日在大火中坍塌，負責修繕作業的人員一直努力清理這座 12 世紀建築物的內外瓦礫，以及修復教堂的部分區域。

Since the roof and spire collapsed in the blaze on April 15, workers have been trying to clean the inside and outside of the 12th-century edifice as well as restore parts of the church.

文化部長弗蘭克里斯特(Franck Riester)週五表示，大教堂仍處於「脆弱狀態」， 拱形屋頂「隨時都可能崩塌」。

Culture Minister Franck Riester said Friday that the cathedral remained in “a fragile state” and the vaulted roof “could still collapse” at any moment.

重建大教堂的總復原成本可能高達近 8.5 億歐元（9.55 億美元），約需十多年 才能完成。法國總統伊曼紐爾·馬克宏(Emmanuel Macron)誓言要在五年內完成 重建，專家表示復原工作非常費時，短短五年的說法可能不切實際。

Total restoration costs to reconstruct the cathedral could reach almost €850 million (US$955 million) and take more than a decade to complete. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to complete reconstruction in five years, a timeframe experts say is probably unrealistic.

億萬富豪遲遲不付捐款 | Billionaires Hold Back Donations

重建工程的資金目前仍處於只聞樓梯響，不見資金即時到位的階段，法國文化部 長里斯特這麼告訴法國電台。來自法國億萬富豪承諾的捐款，一直未兌現；目前 進帳的 8,000 萬歐元大部分來自小額捐款。

Exactly how the restoration will be paid for could be up in the air. Pledges from billionaire French donors have yet to materialize, with only €80 million euros from mostly small donations having been handed over, Riester told France radio.

巴黎聖母院 4 月中發生火災時，法國時尚大亨阿諾特(Bernard Arnault)和皮諾 特(Francois-Henri Pinault)等紛紛宣布慷慨解囊協助重建，總金額共計 3 億 歐元。能源巨頭道達爾(Total)也表示將投入 1 億歐元，歐萊雅(L’Oreal)的舒勒 (Bettencourt Schueller)基金會則承諾提供 2 億歐元捐款。

Fashion moguls Bernard Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault promised a total of €300 million after the fire, while energy giant Total and said it would pitch in €100 million and Bettencourt Schueller Foundation of the L’Oreal fortune offered another €200 million.

對於億萬富豪遲遲不付捐款，里斯特歸納為兩種理由。

Riester attributed the major donors holding back to two reasons.

「首先，有些人可能一開始答應捐助，但最終不會實現承諾，」他說。「但目 前大部分還未到位的捐助款還屬於正常現象，未來會隨著重建工作的進展而逐步 到位。」

“First, you might have people who promised to give but who in the end won’t,” he said. “But mostly, and this is normal, is that the donations will be handed over as the work advances.”

主要捐助者表示他們仍計劃捐款，但希望了解重建計劃的進展以及法國政府打算 如何使用這些資金。

The major donors have said they still plan to donate but want to see how reconstruction plans progress and how the state intends to use the funds.

美國公民買單 | American Citizens Footing the Bills

相反的，目前到位的捐款主要來自美國。美國公民透過募款機構-巴黎聖母院之 友基金會（Friends of Notre Dame）為自從火災摧毀大教堂屋頂與尖頂崩塌以 來，大教堂僱用的 150 名工人支付工資。基金會在本月支付了大教堂重建首次支 出的 360 萬歐元（400 萬美元）費用。

Instead, it’s been mainly American citizens, via the charitable foundation Friends of Notre Dame, that have footed the bills and paid salaries for the up to 150 workers employed by the cathedral since the fire that devastated the cathedral’s roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse. This month it is handing over the first ever payment for the cathedral’s reconstruction of 3.6 million euros (US$4 million).

巴黎聖母院之友基金會（Friends of Notre Dame）成立於 2017 年，其主席皮 科（Michel Picaud）估計，該基金會收到的捐款，有90%來自美國。事實上， 皮科也方才從紐約的籌款之旅回來。

The Friends of Notre Dame de Paris was founded in 2017, and its president, Michel Picaud, estimates that 90 percent of the donations it has received come from American donors. Indeed, Picaud has just returned from a fund-raising trip in New York.

「美國人對巴黎聖母院非常慷慨，這座紀念碑在美國非常受歡迎。我們的 11名董事會成員中有 6 名是美國居民。

“Americans are very generous toward Notre Dame and the monument is very loved in America. Six out of our 11 board members are residents in the U.S.,” Picaud said. ●

