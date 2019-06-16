TAIPEI (CNA) – StarLux Airlines Co. Ltd., a newly established Taiwan-based carrier, said on June 16 it will fly to three destinations when it begins operations in January 2020, with flight bookings available in December at the earliest.

StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said three of the 10 A320neo planes it has leased from Airbus will be delivered by the first day of operations and be used on three routes, likely to Southeast Asia or Macau, depending on the time slots it gets.

On jet deliveries, Nieh said that among the 10 jets, the first one will be flown to Taiwan by StarLux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) in October, with the second and third to be delivered in December and January, respectively.

The other aircraft will be delivered through 2022, and the carrier will also receive the five A350-900s and 12 A350-1000s it has on order over a three-year period, from the end of 2021 to 2024, according to the company.

Bookings for StarLux flights will begin in December after StarLux is scheduled to receive its air operator certificate from the Civil Aeronautics Administration, Nieh said.

The carrier, which has more than 500 employees, said there will be about 30 pilots ready to go before its maiden flights.

Fourteen Taiwanese pilots are currently undergoing training in the United States, with the second batch of 13 Taiwanese pilots set to receive the same training in September. The airline is also recruiting people who have obtained commercial pilot licenses (CPL).

In addition, it has hired 120 flight attendants, who will receive training starting July 1, StarLux said, with another group of flight attendants expected to be recruited in 2020.

StarLux is focusing on routes within Asia in its initial stage of operations but will expand its network to North American destinations from 2022, targeting high-end travelers. ●

By Wang Shu-fen and Lee Hsin-Yin