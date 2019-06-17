PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Elon Musk says he’s deleting his Twitter account 10 months after his use of the social media site landed him in trouble with U.S. regulators.

The Tesla CEO changed his Twitter display name to Daddy DotCom on Father’s Day. Daddy.com is an existing website that provides parenting information to new and expecting fathers.

Musk got in trouble with the Securities & Exchange Commission in August for tweets about taking the company private and saying he had secured funding to do so with no evidence to back that up. Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in to settle with the SEC.

As part of a court settlement, Musk is required to have Twitter posts approved by a company lawyer if they have the potential to affect the company’s stock.