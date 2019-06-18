謝忻和阿翔這個月12日爆出不倫戀，阿翔當天照常到台中錄節目，並召開記者會認錯，卻因為面帶微笑被網友批評沒誠意，謝忻在神隱1天後PO出親手寫的道歉信，阿翔老婆Grace則在臉書上表示願意原諒腥夫，但仍難以止血，輿論撻伐不斷。

On Dec. 12, Xie Xin and Aaron Chen were exposed for having an affair. On that day, Chen arrived in Taichung to record his show as usual and apologized during a press conference. However, because he was smiling and did not seem solemn at all, he received widespread criticism from netizens. Xie Xin, after going into hiding for one day, posted a handwritten apology letter. Grace, Chen’s wife, expressed her acceptance of the apology on Facebook, but the scandal did not end there.

眼看偷吃風波持續蔓延，連浩子也無辜受到影響，阿翔原本預計今（18）日到嘉義錄《綜藝新時代》，但製作單位因考量天氣因素臨時喊卡，所屬經紀公司決定召開記者會，浩角翔起將一同對外說清楚。

As gossip continued to spread, even Hsieh Hsin-Hao, the fellow team member, became affected. Aaron Chen was originally expected to go to Chiayi to record the “New Style” on June 18, but the production unit temporarily called it off due to weather-related factors. His managing company decided to hold a press conference to clarify the affair. ●