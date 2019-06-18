The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against the implementation of tolls on German motorways on Tuesday.

The announcement came from Luxembourg that the scheme to charge highway users is in breach of EU anti-discrimination laws, the bloc’s top court ruled.

At the beginning of February, the ECJ advocate general said Austria’s view that non-German EU citizens would be discriminated against in Germany is based on a “fundamental misunderstanding.” Vehicle owners who do not reside in Germany cannot be compared because non-residents are not subject to German motor vehicle tax, the opinion said.

