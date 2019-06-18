Tokyo’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami alert on Tuesday after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Japan.

It warned of a 0.2-1.0 meter (0.7-3.3 feet) tsunami along the north west coast of the main island.

There were no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. But video circulated on social media appeared to show trembling buildings in the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata.

Japanese authorities have been on alert since a powerful earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami in 2011. The tsunami swamped the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing a meltdown. More than 15,800 people were killed and 2,500 others went missing.

More to come…

ls/aw (AFP, Reuters)