Tokyo’s meteorological agency lifted a tsunami alert on Tuesday after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Japan.

Officials originally warned of a 0.2-1.0 meter (0.7-3.3 feet) wave along the northwest coast of Honshu, one of Japan’s four main islands where the capital city, Tokyo, was located. Eventually, only small ripples of 10 centimetres were recorded.

A video circulated on social media appeared to show trembling buildings in the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata. Several people sustained minor injuries in the two prefectures, but no serious injuries were reported, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Separately, a fire department representative said two elderly women were taken to hospital after falling but “they were conscious.”

Bullet trains were suspended after the earthquake.

Japanese authorities have been on alert since a powerful earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami in 2011. The tsunami swamped the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing a meltdown. More than 15,800 people were killed and 2,500 others went missing.

