RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian model who accused soccer star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel in May has testified to police in Sao Paulo a second time.

Najila Trindade arrived Tuesday morning at the police station to continue her deposition with a new lawyer, the fourth to represent her since she filed charges against Neymar on May 31.

Attorney Cosme Araujo said they “want to find the truth.”

Speaking of his client’s emotional state, he said Trindade “doesn’t stop crying.”

The AP doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in interviews with Brazilian television.

Neymar denies the accusation. He testified to police last week.

The player is also being investigated for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.