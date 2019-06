Voluntary euthanasia became legal in Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria on Wednesday.

The process of an assisted suicide would take at least 10 days, so the first terminally-ill patient could die from swallowing a lethal cocktail of chemicals on June 29.

More to follow…

shs/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.